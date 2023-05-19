Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

BVH stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

