51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
NYSE COE opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.67.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
