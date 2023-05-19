51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE COE opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

