FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Issued By B. Riley

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Augmedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Augmedix alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUGX. Benchmark increased their price objective on Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Augmedix Price Performance

AUGX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $163.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.59. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 570.66% and a negative net margin of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.