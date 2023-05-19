Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

