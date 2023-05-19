Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £130 ($162.85) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($135.29) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.06) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.32 ($149.47).

AZN opened at £120.02 ($150.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4,990.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of £112.57. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,399 ($117.74) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($155.23).

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.57) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($293,147.94). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

