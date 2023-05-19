StockNews.com Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $116.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

