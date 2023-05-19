StockNews.com Lowers Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.87 million and a PE ratio of -46.31. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -212.49%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Donegal Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

