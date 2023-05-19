Comparing Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) and The Competition

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 711 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -24.49% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 880 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 311.58%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -21.08 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.29 billion $27.42 million -10.87

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group rivals beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

