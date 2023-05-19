Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $207.60 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.71.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

