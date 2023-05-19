StockNews.com Lowers Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.82.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

