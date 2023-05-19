Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $21.11 on Monday. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $100,937.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $100,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Featured Articles

