StockNews.com Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.74. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $68,016.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $184,638. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,205,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

