Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $69.86 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27.

About Principal Financial Group

Further Reading

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

