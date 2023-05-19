Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Reduced by Zacks Research (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.43.

IMO stock opened at C$62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.99. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

