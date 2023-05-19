Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.38. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 65,257 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

