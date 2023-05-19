InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.90) to GBX 6,200 ($77.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,000 ($75.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,466.67.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG opened at $68.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.