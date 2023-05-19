StockNews.com Downgrades MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
MV Oil Trust Stock Performance
MV Oil Trust stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.
MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MV Oil Trust (MVO)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.