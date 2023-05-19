StockNews.com Downgrades MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

MV Oil Trust stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

About MV Oil Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

