Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Entergy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.09.

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

