StockNews.com Lowers CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,191. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18,028.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 539,415 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 330,763 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 836.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 83,855 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

