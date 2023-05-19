Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.