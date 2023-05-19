Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Catalent Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

