Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.17 per share.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $3.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chord Energy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

