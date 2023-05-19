Tio Tech A (TIOA) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 711 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tio Tech A to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Tio Tech A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tio Tech A
|N/A
|-128.91%
|4.55%
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|-58.78%
|-66.95%
|-1.84%
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tio Tech A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|114
|591
|880
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 311.58%. Given Tio Tech A’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Tio Tech A and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tio Tech A
|N/A
|$15.77 million
|27.51
|Tio Tech A Competitors
|$1.29 billion
|$27.42 million
|-10.87
Tio Tech A’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Tio Tech A competitors beat Tio Tech A on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Tio Tech A Company Profile
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
