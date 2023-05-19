Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865,865 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.