Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.21. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.84 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

NYSE AMG opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.