Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,576,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,881,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

