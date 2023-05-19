Research Analysts Set Expectations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of ATNM opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.38. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 126,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

