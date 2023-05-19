Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Boosted by Zacks Research

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE:OGS opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $89.13.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

