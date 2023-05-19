HC Wainwright Comments on First Wave BioPharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Wave BioPharma in a report released on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Wave BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.
First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
