Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Newmont Price Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.29. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.79. The company has a market cap of C$46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.95 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -229.47%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.