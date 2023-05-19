HC Wainwright Comments on Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surgalign in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surgalign’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($4.43). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 2,475.38%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 327,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 142,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

