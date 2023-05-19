Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.56. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

