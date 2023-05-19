Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Raised by Analyst

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

