Stifel Nicolaus Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to C$0.80

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
