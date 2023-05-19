Stifel Nicolaus Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to C$0.80

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

