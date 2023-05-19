Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
