Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,250 ($28.18) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,150 ($26.93).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABF. Citigroup raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,900 ($23.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.92) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($21.04) to GBX 1,760 ($22.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.60).

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,907 ($23.89) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,076 ($26.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,009.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,955.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,806.01.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,631.58%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

