Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

