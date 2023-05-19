HC Wainwright Lowers Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

XBIO opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

