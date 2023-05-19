Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $1.50 at DA Davidson

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of WKHS opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 545,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 615,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 319,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

