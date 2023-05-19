Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,584,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Stories

