TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. Guggenheim raised shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.36.

TPI Composites Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $451.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TPI Composites by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TPI Composites by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

