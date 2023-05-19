United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

