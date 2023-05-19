StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

USEG stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.88.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

