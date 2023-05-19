Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Airbnb Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.