Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on EIX. Guggenheim raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.