NMI Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NMIH stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

