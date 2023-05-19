SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.11). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.83).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DBTX. SVB Securities cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

