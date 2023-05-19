FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($11.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.80). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($11.06) per share.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
