Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on T. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

