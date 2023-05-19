FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Orchard Therapeutics plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.25) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 673.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

